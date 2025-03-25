Juvenile crime reform falls through the cracks during 2025 legislative session

Despite attempts from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, not a single bill directly addressing juvenile crime made it across the finish line.

SANTA FE, N.M. – New Mexico’s state lawmakers wrapped up this year’s legislative session over the weekend. Despite attempts from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, not a single bill directly addressing juvenile crime made it across the finish line.

“They promised a lot more in this session on public safety, and that includes, or certainly should, the crisis of juvenile crime,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “There was not a single productive debate on reducing juvenile crime, not one.”

Lujan Grisham says lawmakers should expect her to call a special session to deal with juvenile crime. But without some type of consensus ahead of time, it’s not likely lawmakers will actually get a bill up to her desk.

Lawmakers had two months to work on this, many said that was their top priority, but why couldn’t they get something across the finish line? That’s the burning question right now, and there’s not an easy answer.

Lawmakers did come close to approving a rehabilitation-focused bill at the last minute, but that proposal died on the Senate floor after lawmakers clashed over the big picture ideas.

Republican lawmakers largely believe the state needs to crack down on juvenile suspects and increase the consequences for violent crimes.

Democratic lawmakers on the other hand argue harsher punishments do not work, and the focus should be on intervention and rehabilitation.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman led the charge on juvenile justice reform this year. He wanted those increased consequences, but also supported expanding intervention programs. However, he says getting nothing accomplished is unacceptable.

“I’m not set in stone on any one thing, but at least come back and show the community that you as a Legislature is trying to make a difference. Instead, we get nothing, crickets,” said Bregman. “So yeah, I think people are, quite frankly, really pissed off by this, and they’re outraged that the Legislature doesn’t even try. I mean, let’s try a couple of things see if that works, that’s an acceptable response. But to do nothing, to collectively have the status quo, is OK. The people that talk to me about this are outraged.”

Democratic leaders believe calls for a special session to address juvenile crime are premature, and suggested there needs to be more thorough discussions about this in the interim session.

Albuquerque’s district public defender seems to agree, arguing cracking down on juvenile suspects will only create more problems down the road.

“I can certainly understand that people want this issue addressed and fixed quickly. But if we make adjustments to the criminal justice code that will put kids in adult facilities, we’re just going to be creating career criminals, and we’re never going to get them out. We’re never going to rehabilitate them,” said Albuquerque District Public Defender, Dennica Torres.

Democratic lawmakers and the public defender’s office are clearly against locking kids up for longer periods of time, especially when there’s rehabilitation options.

But Republicans and Bregman believe without serious consequences on the table, there’s nothing deterring kids from committing violent crimes. It seems that back-and-forth will continue until state leaders have a serious discussion about where to draw that line.

That needs to happen before lawmakers return to Santa Fe for a special session or next year’s 30-day session.