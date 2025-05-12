Kirtland Air Fiesta returns after 6 year hiatus

One of the most spectacular shows in the skies of New Mexico is back after a six-year hiatus.

The Kirtland Air Fiesta is coming up at the end of the month on May 31 and June 1 at Kirtland Air Force Base.

KOB 4 was joined by Colonel Michael Power and Lieutenant Colonel Drew Frietag to tell us more about the Air Fiesta.

