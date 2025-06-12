LGBTQ+ organizations raise concerns as White House proposes cutting 988 subline

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crisis hotline workers are sounding the alarm, hoping to prevent a possible cut from going through. On Friday, the federal Department of Health and Human Services released its annual budget.

It includes cutting the youth LGBTQ+ option on the 988 hotline. 988 connects Americans to behavioral crisis support and resources. But when option 3 — the LGTBQ+ specific service — is clicked, youth are connected to specialized counselors who know how to navigate specific LGBTQ+ issues.

The three numbers have helped about 14 million Americans since relaunching three years ago. But now, the LGBTQ+ option could be defunded.

“This is supposed to be a month of a celebration. It isn’t supposed to be a month of additional increasing anxiety,” said Trevor Project’s vice pesident for Advocacy and Government Affairs, Mark Henson.

On Friday, HHS released its budget for 2026, proposing the elimination of the specialized service within 988.

“It’s life and death, not politics,” said Equality New Mexico’s director of Policy, Power and People Equality, Nathan Saaverda.

Rachel Cauley, a spokesperson with the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, told NBC News the proposed budget would provide the same amount for 988 services as last year, $520 million.

“It does not, however, grant taxpayer money to a chat service where children are encouraged to embrace radical gender ideology by ‘counselors’ without consent or knowledge of their parents,” Cauley said.

Mark Henson with the Trevor Project argues, the counselors on the other end help children navigate what they’re feeling.

“We bring the clinical data and the proven best practices of counselors who have an understanding of the particular drivers of suicide among LGBTQ plus youth,” he said.

The national organization is one of seven providers answering 988’s LBGTQ+ subline, which has answered 1.3 million calls since starting.

“It’s a real open question of will these folks know who to reach out to before it’s too late?” Henson said.

That concern is one Nathan Saaverda with Equality New Mexico shares as well.

“We do constantly hear from LGBTQ folks across New Mexico asking us where resources are or where they can go to access the resources they need,” he said.

One of those resources is the Agora Crisis Center. New Mexicans and anyone nationwide can call them at 505-277-3013 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

“Having less resources, especially in a place like New Mexico, where healthcare can be difficult to come by more poverty, means that we need more resources, especially free ones like 988 and Agora,” Agora Crisis Center Director Dasie Kent said.

The Crisis Center gets around 15,000 calls a year—a number they think could go up if other resources go away.

“One of the things, the reasons that LGBTQ youth have such a high suicide rate, is that feeling of isolation, feeling like no one understands, and maybe they haven’t told anyone in their life,” Kent said.

The decision is not set in stone. Congress has to vote on it.

KOB 4 out to New Mexico’s senators: democrats Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich. Luján said he doesn’t support President Donald Trump’s budget, his full statement is below. Heinrich’s team hasn’t gotten back to KOB 4 yet.

Statement from Senator Ben Ray Luján:

“Once again, the Trump administration is failing to address the mental health crisis. Cutting a suicide prevention hotline for LGBTQ+ youth will have a devastating impact and is a direct attack on our nation’s mental health services. I will continue to fight to ensure our youth have access to life-saving mental health services.”