Local man makes history as he summits Mt. Everest and completes Seven Summits

Albuquerque's very own hiking history maker is back home after hiking Mount Everest.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque’s very own hiking history maker is back home after hiking Mount Everest.

“We’ve been supporting Duke for quite some time,” Iz Rael said.

Duke Pigott has been hiking his entire life. Even his friend said while they’re proud of him, they’re not exactly surprised he climbed the tallest mountain in the world.

“I had so many expectations, and it was everything I had hoped it would be, and even more, so many wonderful people. Scenery was, as you can imagine, just blows your mind, and just had an incredible experience,” Pigott said.

The climb itself took 28 days. Pigott summited the mountain May 23. He said being an Albuquerque Mountain Rescue team member helped him prepare.

“Working with the rescue teams here, Albuquerque Mountain Rescue and Cibola Search and Rescue, and the things that we do on a regular basis prepare you for things like Everest,” he said.

That includes things like carrying not just equipment but people up and down our Sandia Mountains for rescues and simulating that weight for training.

But Pigott didn’t just climb Mount Everest, he’s also likely the first person to ever play a guitar at the top of the summit. Duke signed the guitar, and it’s now memorialized at the Hard Rock Cafe at Kathmandu, the town next to the mountain.

This climb also marked a different milestone.

“He’s done seven of seven,” Rael continued. “It’s a pretty amazing accomplishment. A couple months ago, he just got done with Carstensz Pyramid. So, we weren’t surprised at all. We knew it was coming.”

It’s called the Seven Summits—the highest mountain peaks on each of the seven continents.

Pigott just checked the last one off his list, becoming one of about 400 people to ever accomplish that feat.

“It’s a blessing. It’s really just an honor and a blessing. Still doesn’t seem real, and I know it’s gonna take a little time to sink in, but it was a great experience,” Pigott said.

If hiking the world’s largest mountains wasn’t enough, he’s also becoming a doctor in archaeology.

“He’s just finishing up his PhD in archaeology, and we’ve dug together for many years,” Dr. Steven Collins said.

Collins teaches at Veritas International University and taught Pigott for years.

“Not too many people have accomplished this, and not just Everest, but the Seven Summits,” Collins continued. “I’m so happy for Duke that he got this done. This is a milestone. This is a big deal, and it’s great to have him here in Albuquerque.”

Pigott told KOB 4 he’s not done climbing to the top. There are some mountains in the Swiss Alps he wants to tackle next.

He said it’s an honor to represent Albuquerque and New Mexico on this level. He also didn’t realize so many people would find out about his accomplishments.