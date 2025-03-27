Love 4 Pets: Brutus from Bernalillo County animal shelter

Meet Brutus. He's been waiting 107 days to find his forever home and is ready to melt your heart. This sweet pup is a pro on the leash and loves to go on walks.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Meet Brutus. He’s been waiting 107 days to find his forever home and is ready to melt your heart.

This sweet pup is a pro on the leash and loves to go on walks. Brutus is treat-motivated and knows how to sit on-command.

If you’re looking for a companion for a walk or a snuggle, Brutus is your guy.

Meet Brutus at the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center.