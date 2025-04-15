Love 4 Pets with Sharky in-studio, Luna and Polar

Tuesday is Love 4 Pets when we highlight a local animal rescue, and help find loving homes for furry friends in need.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday is Love 4 Pets when we highlight a local animal rescue, and help find loving homes for furry friends in need.

This morning, we were joined by Joie Sara Heffern with Watermelon Ranch and Sharky in studio. Sharky is a chihuahua mix and is about 7 pounds. He’s protective of his person and loves to snuggle.

Luna is a 9-year-old, white, American Staffordshire Mix. She is a wonderful senior dog with the heart and energy of a pup. Luna is a well-mannered lady, she appears to be house-trained and keeps her kennel spotless. Folks can visit her at the Eastside Shelter.

Polar is a Great Pyrenees and a big boy at 106 pounds, but, don’t let that scare you. He came to the shelter as a matted mess but has been groomed which means he’s much more huggable and comfortable. He is a volunteer and staff favorite who just wants a home to call his own. Folks can meet Polar at the city’s Westside Shelter.