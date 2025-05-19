Man accused of attacking little girl will stay in jail until trial

By KOB

Man accused of attacking little girl will stay in jail until trial

Man accused of attacking little girl will stay in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man accused of attacking a young girl outside an Albuquerque restaurant will be staying in jail until his trial. 

In April, police say Nichalas Shane San Souci, attacked an 8-year-old girl outside Saggios in Nob Hill. 

He reportedly hit her over the head with a beer bottle, and used the broken glass to cut her neck. She survived but needed 19 stitches. 

A grand jury indicted San Souci last week. No trial date has been scheduled.