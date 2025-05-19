Man accused of attacking little girl will stay in jail until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man accused of attacking a young girl outside an Albuquerque restaurant will be staying in jail until his trial.
In April, police say Nichalas Shane San Souci, attacked an 8-year-old girl outside Saggios in Nob Hill.
He reportedly hit her over the head with a beer bottle, and used the broken glass to cut her neck. She survived but needed 19 stitches.
A grand jury indicted San Souci last week. No trial date has been scheduled.