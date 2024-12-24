Man accused of threatening mass shooting released from jail

An Albuquerque man accused of threatening a mass shooting and threatening to set off a bomb is getting out of jail.

On Monday, a judge released him, ordering him to stay away from guns.

According to court documents, Ian Cash called the FBI and threatened to blow up his apartment complex. After that, he then reportedly said he was also planning a mass shooting.

When officers arrived at his apartment, he told police he didn’t remember the details and claimed he was high on heroin and meth.

His roommate told police he had access to a loaded handgun and appeared to suffer from mental health problems.