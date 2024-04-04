Man arrested for murder on Albuquerque’s West Side

A man is behind bars, facing charges for an alleged murder that happened late last month on Albuquerque's West Side.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is behind bars, facing charges for an alleged murder that happened late last month on Albuquerque’s West Side.

New video shows the moments the suspect was taken into custody. Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Andrew Chavez. Chavez is accused of killing Armando Salazar.

Police say they found Salazar shot to death on 98th Street near Interstate 40 late last month.

Detectives say Chavez’s car was seen on surveillance video near the scene before the murder happened. They say Salazar’s phone was also missing.

Police say they tracked the phone to Chavez’s apartment near Yale and Gibson, where police found the car, bloody clothes and a gun.

Six people were detained at the apartment where homicide detectives questioned them. They booked two people on felony warrants.

Chavez faces a charge of an open count of murder.