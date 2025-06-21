More confusion surrounds potential for sale of public lands

As criticism grows against the One Big Beautiful bill provision that would allow the sale of public lands, so does confusion.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As criticism grows against the “One Big Beautiful Bill” provision that would allow the sale of public lands, so does confusion.

The addition to the bill has been authored by Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who says the provision is necessary to address the housing crisis. It has caused an uproar from politicians on both sides of the aisle.

“It would be hugely problematic for us, for our economy, for our history and culture,” said Sen. Martin Heinrich. “It is hunters and anglers, the RV industry association, it’s the outdoor businesses. The breadth of people who as they learn about this are starting to push back, especially after the maps came out.”

Now, there’s a new concern about how certain industries related to agriculture and cattle might be impacted.

“In the state of New Mexico, nearly all ranchers touch federally allocated lands at some point somewhere,” said Bronson Corn, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association.

After reading through the entire bill himself, Corn says he took a big sigh of relief.

“In this bill, it states that if you have a valid existing right to that land and utilizing that land, which grazing is, that land is not up for disposal,” said Corn.

The protections go beyond grazing and extend to mining claims, mineral leases and rights of way as well.

However, because there is so much confusion around the provision, Corn is doing his best to ease the mind of other ranchers in the state.

“The ranchers I’ve talked to have said, ‘Hey, what am I gonna do? Is this gonna affect me and my operation?’ And once you explain to them ‘No, this is in the rules, this is part of the bill,’ it takes away a lot of the concern,” said Corn.

Another clarification that Lee has made is that only 0.5% to 0.75% of the 438 million acres of public lands federally owned will be eligible to be sold. That equates to about two to three million acres.

This is still in the work shopping phase and has not yet been voted on by the Senate or approved by the House. As the provision within the bill is worked out, hopefully more clarity will be provided for the public.

