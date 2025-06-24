Mosquito pesticide field trial to take place in 3 neighborhoods

The City of Albuquerque is testing out something new to fight back against mosquitoes.

“The city and the region needs the rain, but when we get that rainfall, we see increases in these container breeding mosquitoes throughout the neighborhoods,” said Nick Pederson, manger of the Urban Biology Division.

With monsoon ramping up this week, the City of Albuquerque is hoping a new pilot program will help limit the number of mosquitoes we see following the rain.

“We focus a lot on larval control, treating and controlling for mosquitoes in their larval form when they’re in the water, much easier than spraying for adult mosquitoes,” said Pederson.

The mosquito pesticide field trial will take place in three Albuquerque neighborhoods: Adobe Acres near Rio Bravo and Isleta, Bel-Air Near San Mateo and Menaul, and around Snow Park near Indian School and Moon.

There will be six total treatments, and it’s all set to start in July.

“So we’re spraying liquid larvicide out of a truck mounted sprayer as we drive through the neighborhood, we’re going 10 mph, should be the average speed, and then using wind drift to get this to settle into front yards, backyards, public property, private property, any place that these drop,” Pederson said.

Since it’s powder mixed into water, when it dries, it is something you’ll notice too, but as Pederson explains:

“In terms of property damage, very harmless. In terms of environmental health, when we’re talking about people, pets, wildlife, pollinators, anything that people might be concerned about, it is very low risk. It is environmentally friendly,” said Pederson.

The neighborhoods were chosen through mosquito surveillance in addition to tracking data from 311 calls for service over the past several years.

“So in the grand scheme of Albuquerque, it’s pretty small, but we anticipate it will be noticeable. People in other neighborhoods might wonder how they can get this treatment, maybe performed in their neighborhood,” said Pederson.