Murder suspect accused of killing teen to stay in jail until trial

The third of three teen suspects that's facing first-degree murder charges found out she will stay in jail until trial Wednesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The third of three teen suspects that’s facing first-degree murder charges found out she will stay in jail until trial Wednesday.

18-year-old Mariana Gomez-Salinas is one of three teens charged for the killing of 16-year-old Jesus Quintana Cota. BCSO detectives say the three planned the killing on social media.

On Wednesday, her defense argued Gomez-Salinas believed only a robbery would take place, and that she should be released because of her age, and lack of criminal history.

The judge didn’t buy it and decided she’ll stay in jail.

“I do believe the state has proved by clear and convincing evidence that Ms. Gomez-Salinas may pose a danger to the public,” said the judge.