New Market Street opens in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Residents are flocking to Market Street Friday for their grand opening, but the chamber says more is coming down the pipeline for this part of town.

“People were here this morning lined up to get in the store, we’ve had constant traffic throughout the store. Everybody seems to be having a great time,” said Sidney Hopper, president of United Family.

Residents in Rio Rancho couldn’t wait to experience the new Market Street for themselves.

“We have been looking forward to this day for a long time, I actually had it on my calendar on my iPhone, so we were here early,” said Virginia Gianni, a Market Street shopper.

“I mean we’ve been twice already this morning, and it was beautiful, it was huge! The food court looked amazing, BBQ, noodle bar, fresh bakery, fresh sushi,” said Jordan, another Market Street shopper.

Shoppers KOB 4 spoke with say a one-stop shop like this has been needed for a while in this growing part of town near Rust Medical Center. Now, they don’t have to travel as far to get their groceries or a quick meal.

“Definitely being a parent that has kids in athletics, this is going to be a quick pickup for them to eat and take it to the fields, or take it to the wrestling room. So I am really excited about that,” said Natasha Orona, a Market Street shopper.

We also caught up with some people filling up after getting their shopping done.

“I came up, and I saw the price on the store, and it’s wide open, plenty of pumps out here so I thought, ‘Gosh I’ll gas up here as well.’ It’s a one-stop shop and makes it good for everybody,” said Ruben.

“It looks really clean. It looks really nice, the gas station is amazing, they make drinks. I got cookies and cream frap, 10/10 I would definitely recommend it’s amazing,” said Ashley Wehmeier.

While the opening drummed up a lot of excitement, the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce says more is coming to the area.

There was a recent proposal for a mixed use building nearby in addition to Sadie’s, Furniture Row and some financial services.