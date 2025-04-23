New Mexico AG demands more information from CYFD after child dies in custody

New Mexico's Attorney General Raúl Torrez is launching an investigation into New Mexico's Children Youth and Families Department after confirming another child has died in the state's custody.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s Attorney General Raúl Torrez is launching an investigation into New Mexico’s Children Youth and Families Department after confirming another child has died in the state’s custody.

Torrez said 16-year-old Jaydun Garcia took his own life inside a congregate facility used to house children who don’t have foster placements.

It comes after the department has refused to release information or even acknowledge the child’s death, citing confidentiality laws.

On April 15, 2025, a department spokesman sent KOB 4 the following statement after being asked to confirm his death and the fact that he was in the state’s custody:

“State and federal confidentiality laws strictly limit what the Children, Youth, and Families Department can confirm or disclose about individual cases. We are only authorized to release information when it is determined that abuse or neglect caused a child’s death. In this instance, that standard has not been met. Accordingly, no further information can be provided.” -Andrew Skobinsky, CYFD Director of Communications

It’s a response Torrez said he’s tired of.

“Jaydun was a sweet, red-headed boy, who loves basketball shorts and going to work,” said Marayln Beck, Executive Director of New Mexico Child First Network.

Beck was reading from a note written by someone who knew Garcia.

After being forced into our state’s child welfare system, Beck said he went from sleeping in a CYFD office to a congregate facility for children who have nowhere to go.

“To feel so hopeless and alone in a concrete building, that was a former jail, it’s the end of the line,” said Beck.



Torrez said Garcia took his own life inside the AMI Kids facility. Beck said another child discovered his body.



“I want to know what happened in Jaydun Garcia’s life. From the moment he came into contact with the state, taken into state custody, to the moment he died. Every decision that was made, every interaction that was had, every opportunity to intervene,” said Torrez.

Torrez is demanding information so far, CYFD is refusing to release. A spokesperson blames state and federal confidentiality laws.

But Torrez said he’s launching his own investigation. He plans to use the weight of his office to get the answers he believes the public and our lawmakers have a right to know.



“This idea that we are going to shield every aspect of information from public disclosure behind this blanket shield of child confidentiality, it’s facilitating and making possible the continuation of a system that is broken and failing kids,” said Torrez.



Advocates are standing beside him, knowing this fight is for the other Jaydun Garcia’s who they believe are still trapped in a failing system. Including those Gary Housepian of Disability Right’s New Mexico has spent a career serving.



“We need to do something and do something now,” said Housepian.



Children who need just one person to believe in them.

“It is our job as a society to make sure these children know that they are loved,” said Beck.

The AG said this will be a wide-ranging investigation, including other children who’ve been killed or seriously injured while in the department’s care.

He said this report will be made public and will be a blueprint for the brand-new Office of the Child Advocate.

CYFD sent a statement related to the Attorney General’s announcement:

“The death of any child is tragic, and we mourn this terrible loss and send our condolences to the family and friends of the youth who died. CYFD is disappointed that Attorney General Torres has decided not to collaborate with the Department on this important investigation. CYFD’s own investigation began immediately, and we will share our findings with the Department of Justice. As Secretary Casados has said on numerous occasions, she would much prefer to work with the attorney general in a solution-focused manner, rather than via a press conference, for systemic change to New Mexico’s child welfare system.”