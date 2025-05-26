New Mexico National Guard faces criticism as Albuquerque deployment nears

The National Guard is coming to Albuquerque but as that deployment inches closer, we're seeing very different perspectives.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Guard is coming to Albuquerque but as that deployment inches closer, we’re seeing very different perspectives. On one hand, Albuquerque police say they need the help but on the other, human rights organizations say the move will militarize our city, making it feel less safe.

“Military out, funding in! Social services are how we win!” Members of the Albuquerque chapter of Party for Socialism and Liberation chanted.

“There is no intention of a military presence in Albuquerque,” APD Chief Harold Medina said.

Chief Medina and National Guard leaders say Operation Zia Shield is solely to help free up APD officers so they can answer more calls to service. Since it’s announcement in April, leaders have emphasized the guardsmen won’t be making arrests. But local organizations argue sending soldiers in isn’t a solution.

“This deployment is not an act of public service. It is not meant to protect the people of Albuquerque, and it is not a solution to the many challenges the poor and marginalized people of this city face,” Party for Socialism and Liberation member Patrick Gallegos said.

Soon, 71 New Mexico National Guardsmen will deploy to Albuquerque as part of Operation Zia Shield.

“We are there to help. We are all New Mexicans, and we are ready to support anyway we can,” NM National Guard Staff Sgt. Richard Aragon said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the deployment last month, after Chief Medina sent her a letter, asking for help in addressing “public safety challenges” in the city and especially along the Central Avenue corridor. Since then, it’s been met with criticism.

“Let’s be clear, sending soldiers into our neighborhoods is not a solution. It’s a symptom of a government that has run out of ideas or refuses to consider the logistical implications of real solutions,” Party for Socialism and Liberation member Joel Hernandez said.

Organizations like the Party for Socialism and Liberation say the money used for this deployment can directly address public safety, rather than using it on the guardsmen.

“Increasing funding to the shelters, adequately funding social services and funding more after school programs for our youth. We must ask ourselves, what is public safety? Is it drones flying over your neighborhood? Is it armed guards at traffic stops?” Hernandez said.

Earlier this month, National Guard Major Gen. Miguel Aguilar emphasized, the soldiers are there only to assist Albuquerque police and will not be making arrests.

“The intent of it all is to free Albuquerque Police officers to be more available to the community to answer calls for service,” Aguilar said.

But even if they aren’t making arrests, The Burque Autonomous Brown Berets argue just having a military presence in the Metro will impact our community.

“Deploying troops in the streets of Albuquerque will not make our communities safer. It will only further intimidate and criminalize our people, especially Brown, indigenous, black, unhoused and impoverished relatives,” Pete Guajardo said.

Right now, there’s no exact timeline for when we could see the National Guard in Albuquerque. They were expected to arrive Memorial Day weekend, but a spokesperson with APD told KOB 4 they’re working out the logistics and will know more this upcoming week.

RELATED: