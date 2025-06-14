New Mexico National Guard offers employers look at what their employees do while active-duty

Civilian employers got a rare, hands-on look at military life Friday as the New Mexico National Guard hosted a demonstration showcasing its capabilities — including flights aboard a Black Hawk helicopter.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Civilian employers got a rare, hands-on look at military life Friday as the New Mexico National Guard hosted a demonstration showcasing its capabilities, including flights aboard a Black Hawk helicopter.

The event, part of the guard’s “Boss Lift” day, was designed to give employers a better understanding of what their employees do when they leave their civilian jobs for military service. Participants watched demonstrations of rescue operations, emergency response drills and disaster deployment scenarios.

“It gives them a snapshot of what our guard members do,” said Brig. Gen. Pia Romero. “When we deploy, we support the state in catastrophic events – floods, wildfires, anything we’re called to respond to.”

Many of the soldiers participating serve part-time and work full-time in civilian roles. For Nichole Lundgard, who works with N3B Los Alamos, her employee — Williann Wray — teaches radiation protection for the company and also serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

“It has been absolutely amazing,” Lundgard said. “As soon as I got off the Black Hawk, I ran over to her and gave her a hug and said this was the best gift I’ve ever gotten.”

Wray says she was grateful for the event.

“Just seeing their faces makes me very happy,” Wray said. “It is hard to juggle everything, but it is very fulfilling.”

Guard leaders say the event not only strengthens relationships with employers, but also highlights how military skills transfer back into the civilian workforce.

“She brings a lot of that experience to work,” Lundgard said of Wray. “She uses that expertise to help us get better as a company.”

Romero said events like this are also a way to say thank you to employers across the state who accommodate their workers’ service schedules.

“They live regular lives outside of the uniform,” Romero said. “This reminds people of the critical role our citizen-soldiers play.”