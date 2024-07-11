New traffic pattern on Bridge Boulevard as reconstruction continues

SOUTH VALLEY, N.M. — If you drive on Bridge Boulevard near Isleta Boulevard in the South Valley, you will notice a new traffic pattern Friday due to an ongoing reconstruction project.

Both eastbound and westbound Bridge traffic will each have through lane and a dedicated southbound turn lane onto Isleta. Meanwhile northbound Isleta will have a dedicated left turn lane and a dedicated right turn lane onto Bridge.

This new pattern is a part of the Bridge Boulevard Phase 2 Reconstruction Project. It will also allow work to begin from Lansing Drive to Hartline Road.

Starting Monday, La Vega Drive will also close for around four weeks at Bridge. This will let crews install underground utilities across the intersection. Southwest traffic will get routed to Hardy Avenue and then to Isleta.

As of now, crews are doing rehab work at Hardy and La Vega. That will likely get done by Monday.

Local businesses will remain open. You can access them via Hardy Avenue via Isleta Boulevard.

