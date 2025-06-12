‘No Kings Day’ rally planned across New Mexico to protest Trump administration

As the country continues to keep an eye on protests across the country, organizers are preparing for rallies this weekend in New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As anti-Trump protests erupt across the country, organizers are preparing for rallies this weekend across our state.

The “No Kings Day” rally is set for Saturday at multiple locations across New Mexico, including Mariposa Basin Park in Albuquerque.

The event is not unique to New Mexico though. There are over 1,800 rallies happening nationwide. Only 17 of those will take place in our state, from Farmington to Carlsbad.

One of the organizers is Indivisible Albuquerque. President, Rayellen Smith, says they are labeling this as a family-friendly event with a kids area and activities planned.

There will also be many speakers from the community, as well as local and state politicians, including Mayor Tim Keller and U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

While this is a demonstration against the Trump administration as a whole, the focus will be on hot button issues, especially immigration and deportation policies.

“We’re going to make it very clear that we don’t support this round-up of immigrants and high school students and workers that work places. People that contribute to our community,” said Smith.

Organizers are stressing to the public that this is a peaceful protest.

“We welcome anyone to this rally to join us in a peaceful protest and demonstration against the policies of this administration,” said Smith.

Because emotions can run high during political events, plans are already in place just in case things take a negative turn.

“We have our standard in place safety team who are trained in de-escalation techniques and tactics. We have coordination with the police should that be needed,” Smith said.

Gilbert Gallegos, communications director for Albuquerque Police Department, says they have been working with Indivisible Albuquerque to establish safety protocols as a precaution.

APD will have officers in the area, as well as cameras for surveillance to keep an eye on things. It’s a balancing act for law enforcement as they work to keep people safe, but make sure that constitutional rights are not violated.

“We’re very cognizant and respectful of people’s rights to protest and if they want to gather and make their views known, we just want to do everything we can to keep them safe and keep the public safe,” said Gallegos.

Safety can mean more than just keeping the peace, especially as the heat cranks up.

“We have a medical team in place. It’s going to be hot, so we wanted to make sure we had some doctors and physicians assistants on hand,” said Smith.

Organizers are highly encouraging everyone to bring plenty of water, apply sunscreen throughout the day and stay in the shade whenever they can.

The rally at Mariposa Park will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

APD says that as of right now, the National Guard will not be involved on Saturday. The department will also meet with New Mexico State Police, the Attorney General’s Office and other law enforcement agencies to discuss the protests that will happen across the state on Saturday. That meeting is expected to happen in the coming days.