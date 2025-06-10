Nurse practitioners help address growing health care needs in New Mexico

As health care needs continue to climb across New Mexico, nurse practitioners are stepping up to fill the gap.

Nurse practitioners, or NPs, are advanced practice nurses who can diagnose, treat and prescribe medications. New Mexico allows them to practice independently, a policy that helps reach patients who might otherwise go without care.

“In New Mexico, nurse practitioners are independent providers, meaning that they can provide any kind of care that is needed,” said Dr. Christine Cogil, who leads the Family Nurse Practitioner program at The University of New Mexico College of Nursing. “In some states, that’s not the case, but we have full practice authority.”

Cogil says that’s especially important in rural areas of the state, where access to care can be limited.

“One of the things that’s important about a nurse practitioner is that we provide holistic care,” Cogil said. “And what that means is that we don’t just see you and talk to you about your diagnosis, but we want to know what is important to you. So that when we’re thinking about your health care, we’re taking into consideration the other kinds of goals that you have in your life.”

UNM’s College of Nursing offers a variety of NP programs.

There are Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioners who are care for adults and older adults in hospital and emergency settings. Family Nurse Practitioners provide primary care for patients of all ages, from infants to seniors. Pediatric Nurse Practitioners focus on children and adolescents, meeting their primary care and developmental needs. Nurse-Midwives provide care for pregnant women and women’s health needs throughout their life span. And Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners focus on mental health, offering counseling and medication management.

Cogil says each one is designed to meet the unique needs of patients across the state.

The college is working to double enrollment in order to address the shortage of health care providers.

“Our program is at the doctoral program because we want our students to leave here not only knowing how to be a good health care provider, but also how to look at the evidence and change our practices so that we’re providing high quality care for New Mexicans,” Cogil said.

Nurse practitioners are already making an impact, from hospitals to community clinics, helping New Mexicans get the care they need.