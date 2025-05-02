Organic grocery store hopes to expand services and access to local products

Inside Bomvida Farms to You, you'll find just about everything from steak to honey and eggs of all sorts – all local.

“We only sell 100% local products, we work with nearly 60 local farmers and producers, and we source for them directly,” said Chris Whitson, co-founder of Bomvida Farm To You.

Making it a bit easier for farmers to sell them.

“There is no one we call to get the products that you see on the shelves in the stores. Those are individual farmers and food producers that bring those to us. Now, to make it easier for them, they get to drop it off to whichever store is closer to them,” said Whitson.

Because of that, Whitson encourages all farmers to bring in their goods.

“We literally have farmers that show up in the store, we’ve never met them don’t know who they are, and we’ll buy their product if they have a high quality local product,” Whitson said.

They opened their first store in Belen and there’s been many changes since then. For example, their second location in Albuquerque and the addition of their electric vehicles.

“They’re very huge for our distribution network because the way our store works, there is no warehouse, there is no middleman,” said Whitson.

They want to put these cars to use by delivering to people, something that hasn’t taken off just yet.

“I was surprised, actually. We haven’t actually done any deliveries. I keep pushing it, and we have people that call and go I wish it was easier to get to your store because I live in Rio Rancho, or I’m in Los Lunas, I’m in East Mountains, and we’re like well we have a delivery service,” Whitson said. “A bunch of people are like, ‘Oh great. I’ll try that next time, but I’m trying to make in the store today.’”

Although it may not be anytime soon, Whitson says they’re always looking for ways to expand and hope to see a couple more stores in the metro, down the line.