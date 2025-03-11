Plea agreements in DWI scandal implicate defense attorney

Another local, high-profile, defense attorney has been implicated in the federal DWI Deception scandal.

The allegations come from two defendants who have already taken plea deals in the investigation.

New court documents outline Rudy Chavez’s alleged involvement. The disciplinary board of our state Supreme Court is asking the justices to suspend him from practicing law.

In those two defendants’ plea agreements, they claim Chavez paid law enforcement to get at least one of his clients’ DWI case dismissed in 2023.

Chavez is the second lawyer implicated in this scandal. Thomas Clear III has also pleaded guilty for his part and admitted to being the mastermind behind it since the ‘90s.