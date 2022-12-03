Police launch homicide investigation in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police launched a homicide investigation Saturday morning.
Officials say officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident around 5 a.m. to the area near Montano Road and Rio Grande Boulevard NW.
Upon arrival, officers found a person dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on Montano Road have been shut down between Winter Haven Road and east of Rio Grande Boulevard.
🚨 #TrafficAlert Deputies are on scene of a fatal crash on Montãno Rd at Rio Grande Blvd. A solo male driver struck the wall and was pronounced deceased on scene. All lanes of travel on Montãno Rd at the Rio Grande intersection (in both directions) are closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/dxnX5r6jJt
— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) December 3, 2022