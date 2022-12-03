Police launch homicide investigation in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police launched a homicide investigation Saturday morning.

Officials say officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident around 5 a.m. to the area near Montano Road and Rio Grande Boulevard NW.

Upon arrival, officers found a person dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Montano Road have been shut down between Winter Haven Road and east of Rio Grande Boulevard.