Registration opens for Bernalillo County’s mobile health clinic

By KOB

Registration opens for Bernalillo County’s mobile health clinic

Folks can now register for Bernalillo County's Mobile Summer Health Clinic Thursday.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Folks can now register for Bernalillo County’s Mobile Health Clinic Thursday. 

People of all ages can get medical care for free, even if you don’t have insurance.

They offer a number of services including mental health counseling, vaccines, sports physicals, and medical checkups. 

Folks have to register, you can find a link to that on the Bernalillo County website. Appointments are available from June 2 through July 31. 