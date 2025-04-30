Registration opens for Bernalillo County’s mobile health clinic

Folks can now register for Bernalillo County's Mobile Summer Health Clinic Thursday.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Folks can now register for Bernalillo County’s Mobile Health Clinic Thursday.

People of all ages can get medical care for free, even if you don’t have insurance.

They offer a number of services including mental health counseling, vaccines, sports physicals, and medical checkups.

Folks have to register, you can find a link to that on the Bernalillo County website. Appointments are available from June 2 through July 31.