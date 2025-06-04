Renter rights come into question as tenant reports complex for no A/C

Temperatures in Albuquerque are heating up, and for many of us that means cranking up the A/C. But some New Mexicans don't have that option.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures in Albuquerque are heating up, and for many of us that means cranking up the A/C. But some New Mexicans don’t have that option.

Several renters have reached out to KOB 4, telling us their A/C units are broken.

In March, the City of Albuquerque passed an ordinance requiring rental properties to provide cooling systems for tenants. With it, the city promised to bring an employee dedicated to dealing with all renter-based complaints.

But a spokesperson with the city’s planning department says that person won’t be hired until the next fiscal year, which begins in July. The spokesperson told KOB 4, Code Enforcement crews will answer 311 submission like they usually do until that person is hired.

But for tenants who’ve been out of A/C for weeks, they’re stuck in limbo.

“We’ve been out of A/C. This will be my fourth week without A/C,” an Albuquerque tenant said.

An entire month in New Mexico heat without air conditioning.

“It’s only gonna get hotter, you know, in June, and then July and August,” the tenant said.

The renter lives at the June Apartments off Tramway. She wanted to remain anonymous because she’s worried about possible repercussions.

“There’s no date still of when this is going to be fixed,” she continued. “This last time it was 90 degrees, it got up to 83 in my apartment, and it was very hot.”

She said she specifically chose the June Apartments because they had A/C.

“It’s very hot in New Mexico, and I have a very thick haired dog and that was, like, one of my high priorities on getting an apartment that had A/C,” she said.

But temperatures got so hot, she had to move her dog to her mom’s house for now.

“My dog was panting, and I could just tell he was uncomfortable,” she said. “I felt so bad and was crying because I couldn’t do anything to, you know, try to cool him down.”

She contacted complex management when the A/C first broke. They gave her a portable A/C unit and explained why she and 30 other units are in this mess.

“People have been stealing the copper off of the A/C units in the middle of the night,” she said.

But she said there’s no answer as to when there will be a solution.

“Just kind of hopeless. I don’t know when I’ll get my dog back because of this issue. So that does make me sad, but yeah, I’m just trying to stay positive,” she continued. “I feel like I’ve done all that I can. I’m just hoping and praying that it gets fixed at this point.”

The renter filed a complaint with 311 and KOB 4 was able to find some answers for her. A Code Enforcement crew will be heading out to the apartment complex Wednesday for an inspection.

KOB 4 reached out to The June apartments

