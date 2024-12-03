Rio Rancho park blocks vehicle access to grass

One metro park got some updates recently. The reason behind these specific changes hasn't been clear, but it seems hot air balloons could be to blame.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Hot air balloons are a very common sight in New Mexico, and pilots landing in empty fields or parks is normal.



Neighbors near Snead Park in southeast Rio Rancho say they’re pretty used to seeing balloon pilots take off or land in the grass here.



“I’ve only seen, I think, one land there. I’ve lived here for maybe four or five years, and I’m fine with it,” said one neighbor who lives across the street from the park.



Recently there’s been some changes made to the park. Posts were just installed Monday morning and cables are expected to be added as well.

A City of Rio Rancho worker told KOB 4 it’s to keep chase crews and their vehicles off the grass.



Most neighbors told us they didn’t mind seeing hot air balloons dot the sky like this in their area, but one neighbor we spoke to said he doesn’t like having balloonists in the park because he said it ruins the grass.



Another neighbor said she can see both sides of the situation.



“I guess I can understand they don’t want the road to be damaged like the side, but I also think that it’s such a big part of our like community, that we should probably give it a good go.”



KOB 4 viewers said they were also told by workers to keep balloonists out, but what did the city say about the situation?



A city spokesperson gave us the following statement:

“That citizen is misinformed. The posts and cables are being installed around the park to prevent vehicles from driving onto the grass. Balloonists are welcome at Snead Park. They will simply have to deflate their hot air balloon and haul it out via a dolly/cart. — Jaley Turpen, City of Rio Rancho Communications Specialist“

We also talked to a local ballooning group, the Albuquerque Aerostat Ascension Association, and President Will Wadsworth said Snead Park is a popular spot for Rio Rancho based pilots.



He said about 120 pilots use the park, and to date his group has never had any complaints, adding his group always encourages pilots to take care not to drive on the grass and that they have a good working relationship with the City of Rio Rancho they hope to continue.

Here is a full statement on the matter:

“We were informed today that the city of Rio Rancho has started to put up permanent fencing around Snead Loop Park. This park is a popular launch and landing location for hot air balloon pilots that fly in Rio Rancho as it is easily accessible from the road and has plenty of room to safely land in. Landing on the grass allows us to stow away the aircraft in a safe environment away from traffic. The neighborhood has often come out to watch the balloons inflate, getting cards and pins from the pilots when possible. As of today, AAAA has not received any complaints about pilots utilizing the park. Annually, approximately 120 balloons utilize that park. AAAA encourages pilots to be good stewards of the environment and the city by not driving on grass and respecting city property by not leaving a trace that we were there. Utilizing city parks and large open lots is the safest option for hot air balloons as it allows us to stay off of major roadways and make minimal to no impact on traffic.

AAAA has a good working relationship with the city of Rio Rancho and we hope to continue that relationship. I have reached out to Mayor Hull’s office as well as the city of Rio Rancho Parks and Rec department to see if we can work with them on allowing us to continue utilizing Snead Loop park and all of the other parks that Rio Rancho has been gracious enough to allow us to use. AAAA encourages pilots to be good stewards of the environment and the city by not driving on grass and respecting city property by not leaving a trace that we were there. AAAA looks forward to working with the city of Rio Rancho and the ballooning community at large to resolve any issues with hot air balloons utilizing Rio Rancho city property.

AAAA Board of Directors

William Wadsworth, President AAAA“