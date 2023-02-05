Rio Rancho police arrest homicide suspect, find body in car

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly shot and a killed a woman.

Police say a call for service came around 4:13 a.m. asking for officer assistance after a man came to a Rio Rancho residence claiming he shot someone. But when officers got there, the suspect had already left the area.

RRPD say officers managed to establish phone contact with the suspect who said he was driving around the metro area.

Officers say they asked him to drive to a Rio Rancho movie theater parking lot where he later surrendered peacefully.

According to RRPD, officers located a dead female with visible gunshot wounds in the vehicle.

This investigation is still ongoing.

