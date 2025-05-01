Search and rescue K-9 retires after decade of service and dedication

A very special member of a search and rescue team in our state is retiring. That member has been critical in hundreds of searches.

KOB 4 met the retired search and rescue K-9 “November” who has a long list of accomplishments. But after hundreds of missions, November’s handler says it was time for her to retire and honor her decade of dedication.

“Retirement is hard for me to talk about because I, you always want your dogs to live like 40 years so you don’t have to go through a retirement with them,” said Dayna Dominguez, owner & handler of November.

To most people, November is a German Shepard and Karelian bear mix. But to those who know her past her collar, she was a K-9 Search and Rescue.

For the past 11 years, Dominguez she’s been serving not just their community, but the whole state.

“We started training here, and she turned out to be good at it. It was kind of one of those things that if you’re not good at it, we’ll find some other active dog thing for you to do,” said Dominguez.

Since then, November has taken on hundreds of missions. That includes helping with some of the worst wildfires in our state’s history, like Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon and the South Fork Fire.

“She looks for both, live and deceased persons, and she started to become very successful as soon as she was in the field and working,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez says dogs are able to use their sense of smell to find people over large areas, something humans can’t do.

“Often our biggest contribution is that we can go out there and say, ‘Nobody is here. Like my dog didn’t smell anyone.’ That is extremely valuable,” said Dominguez.

Dominguez still recalls one of November’s first missions, when an EMS responder went missing on La Luz.

“She found him and, having that closure with the family, he had taken a fall. So there was nothing anybody can do. We had a meeting afterwards a lot of the family members sent us gifts every year. We would get a German Shepherd calendar in the mail as a ‘Thank You,’” Dominguez said.

After her search and rescue certification expired last November, Dominguez says it was time to hang up her leash.

“Typically because we are a volunteer base, we’re self funded right, like all those bills are our own to cover, and we’re usually happy to do that. This is a commitment we’ve made to the community and to our dogs, but I don’t want my financial burden to fall on November. Not getting the care that she needs for her retirement. I want her to be pain free and stress-free and just enjoy sniffing and doing fun dog games,” said Dominguez.

Since her retirement, November has lost most of her hearing and mobility in her back legs. Her search and rescue friends have set up a GoFundMe page.