State health leaders release locations of possible measles exposure in New Mexico counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – State health leaders are warning about potential measles exposure in Bernalillo, Santa Fe and Sandoval counties.

One adult and an 18-month-old, traveling separately to New Mexico, have been diagnosed.

“These two cases remind us that travel remains an exposure risk when it comes to this contagious virus,” said Dr. Miranda Durham, NMDOH chief medical officer. “The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the best protection against measles.”

Here’s a list of places where people may have been exposed to measles:

Rio Rancho Aquatic Center at 745 Loma Colorado NE in Rio Rancho. Monday: June 2 from 1–4 p.m.

at 745 Loma Colorado NE in Rio Rancho. Walmart Supercenter at 5701 Herrera Drive in Santa Fe. Thursday: June 5 from 11 a.m.– 2 p.m.

at 5701 Herrera Drive in Santa Fe. Walmart Supercenter at 2550 Coors Boulevard NW in Albuquerque. Friday: June 6 from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

at 2550 Coors Boulevard NW in Albuquerque. El Super at 4201 Central Avenue NW in Albuquerque. Friday: June 6 from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

at 4201 Central Avenue NW in Albuquerque. University of New Mexico Hospital Adult Urgent Care at 2211 Lomas Boulevard NE in Albuquerque. Tuesday: June 10 from 9:30 a.m. –1:40 p.m.

at 2211 Lomas Boulevard NE in Albuquerque. Albuquerque International Sunport at 2200 Sunport Blvd in Albuquerque. Tuesday: June 10 from 3-7 p.m.

at 2200 Sunport Blvd in Albuquerque. Main terminal and TSA Security Checkpoint

Terminal A, Gate A-6

New Mexico’s total measles case count remains at 81.