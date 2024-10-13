Stork balloon delivers at Balloon Fiesta
Local doctor brings a new balloon to Balloon Fiesta and it really delivers.
[FUEL-SingleVideo id=697068 embed=on share=on autoplay=3 title="" desc="yes" ad_placement=1 preroll="enable" vast-url="https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?iu=/6585/kob/web/vod&description_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kob.com&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kob.com&tfcd=0&npa=0&sz=640x360%7C640x480%7C1280x720%7C1920x1080&max_ad_duration=15000&gdfp_req=1&output=vast&vpa=click&vpmute=0&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&env=vp&plcmt=1&hl=en&impl=s&correlator={{CACHEBUSTER}}&cust_params=bidders%3Dpublica%26adCategory%3D{{AD_CATEGORY}}"]
Watch the video above for the story behind the Stork balloon.