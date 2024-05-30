Suspects accused of carjacking Metro Court judge

According to court documents, the suspects appeared before the judge this year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a couple are accused of carjacking a Metro Court judge whom they had cases with, according to court documents.

Albuquerque police arrested Daniella Sandoval and Joshua Dawson. They’re accused of carjacking Judge Claire McDaniel near Candelaria and Louisiana. It happened Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, they held a gun to the judge. The judge had her child in the car.

Police tracked the judge’s stolen phone to a house near Central and Old Coors where they arrested the pair. They also found the car and the gun, which they say turned out to be a BB gun.

Police confirmed both suspects have had cases in front of the judge within the past year. Court records indicate Sandoval even appeared before the judge in February on a robbery charge.

Both suspects have lengthy criminal histories. Dawson and Sandoval now face several new charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon.