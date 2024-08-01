Teen arrested in connection to deadly parking garage shooting

Police arrested another juvenile for allegedly killing a teen in a downtown Albuquerque parking garage in June.

17-year-old Ruben Valdez is on his way to jail. Police say he shot and killed 17-year-old Mariano Salazar in the parking garage near Second and Gold.

But it appears there was a plethora of guns on all sides in this case. Police say after Salazar was shot, those with him took at least one gun from his car, along with a pillowcase full of stuff.

They claim Salazar was known to trade guns from his car.

Apparently, Valdez and Salazar’s friend were in a feud and that led to at least one prior shooting.