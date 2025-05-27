Teen brothers charged in deadly weekend shooting

Police say a shooting this past weekend in Albuquerque involved at least two teen brothers.

18-year-old Khai Garcia and 16-year-old Donovan Yepa Jr. reportedly shot a man during a fight this past Saturday.

Police say this went down in an arroyo between Academy and Osuna.

The brothers are now charged with battery, tampering with evidence, and illegally possessing a handgun.