Teen suspect who killed bicyclist given maximum sentence after guilty plea

A 13-year-old who deliberately crashed into a bicyclist and killed him was given the maximum sentence.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 13-year-old who deliberately crashed into a bicyclist and killed him was given the maximum sentence.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman says the teen pled guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Scott Habermehl.

The max sentence for someone his age means he will remain in custody until he is 21-years-old.

Two other juveniles, a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old, still face criminal cases.

MORE: