Trial for suspects in disabled New Mexican death delayed to 2026

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two women accused in the abuse death of a disabled New Mexican will have to wait longer for their trial.

Mary Melero was found with open wounds in the back of a van at the Mexican border in 2023.

Two of the suspects in her abuse and ultimate death are Angelica Chacon and Patricia Hurtado Estrada.

Prosecutors say they communicated with each other and took off their ankle monitors while out of jail. Now, prosecutors want them back behind bars.

On Monday, a judge decided both suspects can return home for now. But he set a later hearing to go over evidence they violated their conditions of release.

Their trial was also postponed to 2026.