Victim’s mother lashes out during sentencing for son’s killer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After a fiery sentencing hearing, an Albuquerque teen who admitted to shooting and killing another teen over a gun, will wait a few weeks longer to learn his fate.

There were a lot of tears and emotion coming from the courtroom Monday afternoon.

18-year-old Jacob Lovato is facing up to 25 years for shooting and killing 17-year-old Gabriel Gurule back in 2023. At the time of the murder, Lovato was only 16 years old.

Witnesses say both Lovato and Gabriel were showing their guns before they started arguing over them. Lovato started firing, killing Gabriel.

Gabriel’s family says even if Lovato receives the 25 years, it’s not enough for a lifetime without Gabriel. They described Gabriel as a kind, sociable person, who will never get to grow up to be an adult, get married or buy a house.

A life they say Lovato will one day get to live.

“I feel that if you take someone else’s life, you should spend the rest of yours locked up. However, since that is not an option, I am asking that you give Mr. Lovato the max sentence of 25 years. At the end of the day, no amount of time will ever bring Gabriel back.”

During Gabriel’s mom’s statement, she pleaded with Judge Bruce Fox to sentence Lovato to the maximum sentence of 25 years.

“Everybody talks about the change that we need in New Mexico, ‘Let’s hire this person, let’s hire that person, let’s do whatever we can to make the change because all these kids get slap slap slap.’ Be the one judge, be the one today that shows that we need the change or else it’s going to be your kid, your grandkid, your daughter, your son. It can be any one of your kids next if this boy is let out,” said Jennifer Lucero, Gabriel’s mom.

But Gabriel’s father says he wishes something different.

“A lot of people today hate Mr. Lovato for what he has done, but I’m not one of them. I want Mr. Lovato to know that I forgive him, and that I will be praying for him and for his family. To let go what he has done to us, because I can’t hold it,” said Henry Gurule.

Lovato had more charges against him. He pled guilty to battery on a peace officer for biting, punching and throwing a chair at a corrections officer at the youth facility. A sentencing date for that incident has not yet been set.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, the judge decided to reset the sentencing within 30 days.