Video shows New Mexico’s Organized Crime Commission raid 2 cannabis dispensaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A video from early 2024 shows the raids of two Albuquerque “Revolution Cannabis” dispensaries accused of selling unlicensed products.

One near Central and Juan Tabo and the other off Old Coors in the South Valley. Investigators took more than one million dollars in unlicensed product. Employees on site mentioned the same manager.

Bernalillo County District Attorney and Organized Crime Commission Chairman Sam Bregman says indictments are coming soon in this case.

“From the storefront, it looks like it’s a typical dispensary, but yet we know that criminal organizations have infiltrated,” said Bregman.

Drugs and human trafficking are the commission’s main priorities. Investigators have busted at least five stash houses in Albuquerque, and nine massage parlors, since the commission started back up in 2023.

“The number of stash houses in Albuquerque would blow your mind when it comes to human trafficking, it is at unacceptable levels,” said Bregman.

They also saved more than 200 migrants at risk of being trafficked during “Operation Disruption” in 2024.

Bregman says the commission supports a human trafficking bill in the Legislature right now, making it easier to prosecute the crime.

“It is a despicable crime, despicable to traffic human beings and labor for sex,” Bregman said.

He says the effort will take more funding.

“Given the proper funding, I really believe we can be an example for the country when it comes to fighting organized crime,” said Bregman.