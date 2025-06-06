Video shows timeline of hit-and-run involving off-duty Albuquerque police officers

Newly-released footage shows the moments leading up to and following a hit-and-run crash involving two off-duty Albuquerque police officers that left a man critically injured.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Newly-released footage shows the moments leading up to and following a hit-and-run crash involving two off-duty Albuquerque police officers that left a man critically injured.

The videos, obtained by KOB 4, include hours of footage from street cameras, body-worn cameras and private security systems.

They appear to show Albuquerque Police Officer Ezekiel Florez driving through the city on a motorcycle with Officer Krystal Garcia riding as a passenger, both off-duty at the time, before striking a man near the intersection of Coors Boulevard and Central Avenue in May.

Related: Off-duty APD officer accused of fleeing the scene after hitting pedestrian

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling fast and did not stop after the collision.

“The motorcycle almost hit me,” one witness said in body camera footage. “He hit this man and kept going westbound.”

Emergency crews transported the victim to UNM hospital. According to a doctor who spoke with officers, the man sustained serious injuries and had a long road to recovery if he survived. Police said Thursday the victim remains in a coma.

According to APD, neither Florez nor Garcia called 911 or reported the crash immediately. Authorities say both returned to the scene about two hours later, after Garcia contacted another officer.

“From every indication, they did not notify medical or emergency (services) to provide help for this individual who was struck,” APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said.

Florez was arrested that evening. In video recorded at the station, he told officers the light was green, and the pedestrian ran into the road.

“I couldn’t get out of the way in time,” Florez said.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Garcia has not been charged, though police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Both officers are on administrative leave.