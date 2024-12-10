Vintage ABQ Ride bus to return for this year’s Twinkle Lights parade

Albuquerque's fleet of buses, with modern electric systems and glossy graphics, started with wooden seats and no AC or heat.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque’s fleet of buses, with modern electric systems and glossy graphics, started with wooden seats and no A/C or heat.

Now, you have a chance to experience a piece of that history this holiday season.

“I’m a classic kind of car guy, so working on something like this is right up my alley,” said Patrick Cordero, the assistant maintenance manager for ABQ Ride.

Cordero had a hand in restoring this bus, the undertaking of a group of mechanics over 20 years ago.

“I don’t know who chose to keep it and keep it in the fleet years ago, but it’s kind of cool to have,” he said.

The bus was a part of Albuquerque’s original fleet in the 1920s, when it was under the Albuquerque Bus Company. Albuquerque was the first U.S. city to use federal funds to buy that private bus company in the 1960s. That bus company is now known as ABQ Ride.

That old bus is a part of the ABQ Ride fleet – and Cordero said it has a way of taking you back in time.

“It’s got that old feel to it, because it’s still got its original type suspension, so it’s a little bouncy,” he said. “I think they’re like, ‘Wow, these old wooden seats. Like, is that even real? Is this a prop?’ But it really is what people used to use to get around.”

The bus will be in the Twinkle Lights Parade through Nob Hill this Saturday, starting at 5:15 p.m. The City of Albuquerque will shut down a mile-long stretch of Central Avenue, starting at 3 p.m.

Giuli Frendak hopped on the bus for a preview in the video above.