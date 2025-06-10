Wanted fugitive arrested in Artesia after trying to hide in child’s bedroom

A wanted fugitive is in jail after trying to hide from police in a child's bedroom.

Saul Peralta was stopped outside of Artesia for a drug investigation. Police say he took off, leading them on a chase through the city before stop sticks flattened his truck tires, forcing him to stop.

Police say that’s when he ran, and they found him at the Abo Apartments in a child’s bedroom.

Police found high-powered guns and money in his truck.

Peralta is facing several charges including fleeing and child abuse. He also has a U.S. Marshals hold, and is facing additional federal charges.