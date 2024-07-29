Water main break, emergency plane landing top busy weekend for AFR

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were working left and right to respond to different things within their jurisdiction this weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded this weekend to, among other things, a water main break and an emergency plane landing.

The water main break happened Sunday afternoon on Morris, near Montgomery, in northeast Albuquerque. That caused water to burst from the ground like a geyser, creating a sinkhole in the road and causing a garage roof to collapse.

The roof collapse forced one person out of their home. Their service dog is reportedly still missing. There is no word on how many people are without water but Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Authority officials say they hope to repair the broken pipes sometime Monday.

If you drive near the CNM Montoya Campus, you’ll want to avoid this area.

AFR also received a call from the Double Eagle II Airport where a plane made an emergency landing on the West Mesa. It was about a mile from the runway. They say the pilot didn’t get enough lift on takeoff and lost engine power.

According to AFR, the plane had minimal damage and nobody was injured.

Near Eubank and Montgomery, they responded to a fire at an abandoned house. They say they got the fire under control in about 20 minutes.