Water main leaks on University may impact traffic to New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two separate water main leaks on University Boulevard may impact traffic for this weekend’s New Mexico Bowl and basketball games at The Pit, according to the Water Authority.

Officials say the first leak is on University between Mesa Vista and Lomas. Lane restrictions will be in place through the weekend.

Water Authority officials say there are water outages associated with this leak, and service will be restored Saturday afternoon.

The second leak is on University between The Pit and University Stadium.

According to the Water Authority, there is standing water in the roadway and the nature and duration of repairs are unknown at this time.

Fans going to tonight’s New Mexico Bowl are urged to avoid University Boulevard and to seek alternate routes to the stadium.