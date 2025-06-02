Welcoming Tom Llamas as new anchor of NBC Nightly News

Tom Llamas is changing history as the first Latino to lead a national nightly broadcast. KOB 4 spoke to him about this responsibility and how he plans to earn New Mexicans' trust.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – He grew up the son of two Cuban refugees and started his broadcasting career working for practically free. Now, he’s reaching the pinnacle of his career as the new anchor of NBC Nightly News.

Watch the video above for the full interview.