West Mesa trade program prepares students for life after school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In about a month, dozens of students at West Mesa High School will be walking across the stage and into the construction trades. A first-of-its-kind pre-apprentice program is making that possible.

Welding, plumbing and pipefitting are some of the life skills West Mesa High School students will walk out with, when they graduate later this year, taking a huge step into the construction industry.

“I think it opens up their options more to resources they should use,” said Noah Garcia, a West Mesa High School student.

Garcia and Luis Zamarripa are two of a handful of students in the program that is taught by UA Local 412 plumbers and pipefitters.

The head of the school, Michele Torres, says programs like these are essential to get teens thinking about life after high school.

“They’re still kids, right? So as students are still trying to figure out what they want to do, and APS through our Goal 3 we are trying to provide more opportunities, for the students to sort of investigate different pathways. I think it’s important for kids to have this opportunity because they won’t really know if they want to do this unless they are able to experience it,” said Torres.

They’re doing all of this while getting paid.

“The students love it. They’ve been really excited about it. We’ve heard nothing but great things about this program,” Torres said.

It’s not just the welding or the fact they will get a certification that keeps them going, it’s the people cheering them on.

“Honestly, [Bob] is one of the most nicest people I’ve ever met. Most genuine person I’ve ever met, he’s straight forward but never really too mean about it. He knows how to teach, but not like yell. It’s really calm, it’s really understanding,” said Zamarripa.

Garcia and Zamarripa plan on going into the construction field. At the end of the program they will get an OSHA 10, first aid and CPR, and MC3 certification.