With Department of Justice leaving, will Albuquerque police regress?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Monday, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced the city reached an agreement with the Department of Justice to end its oversight of APD.

It all began in 2014 after the DOJ found a pattern of excessive force within the police department. But more than a decade and $40 million later, Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association President Shaun Willoughby says most of the officers were only complying to keep their jobs.

“These officers have been dealing with this consent decree for more than a decade, and it’s going to take a lot of time to train this craziness out of them,” Willoughby said.

So, what was it all for? Mike Gomez lost his son, Alan Gomez, in a police shooting in May 2011.

“You miss him, you miss him, and you remember all the things you used to do together, all the things you could have done together,” Gomez said.

An officer shot Alan during a standoff.

“They set up a rifle across the street, watched Alan go in and out of the house again, and shot him with a high-powered rifle through a screen door,” Gomez said. “He was already in the house, and they shot him in the back.”

The officer thought Alan was holding a gun, but it was a plastic spoon. Alan’s death is one of dozens of deadly shootings that led the Department of Justice to investigate and start monitoring APD.

Willoughby claims that’s when things started to go downhill for officers. According to Willoughby, APD officers haven’t been equipped to fight crime from the moment the DOJ began limiting them.

“I don’t think there’s been buy-in from officers. I think we did what we were required to do to maintain employment, but I don’t think there were very many officers that patrol the streets that think the DOJ came in and saved the troubled Albuquerque Police Department,” Willoughby said.

Gomez said he thinks the department is going in the right direction, but Willoughby’s comments are upsetting.

“Hopefully with the new officers that are being trained in the new way coming in that they’ll respect their training and not go with the old ways of the culture,” Gomez said.

Medina said the settlement would be dismissed sometime this spring, and he praises officers’ commitment to the reform process.

A spokesperson for APD, Gilbert Gallegos, said in a statement, “Officers are working under some of the highest standards in the nation and they have shown it’s possible to fight crime and respect the rights of all people they encounter on a daily basis.”