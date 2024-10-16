Woman accused of causing deadly downtown crash to remain in jail

A woman accused of causing a deadly crash in downtown Albuquerque will stay in jail until her trail.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A woman accused of causing a deadly crash in downtown Albuquerque will stay in jail until her trial. That’s what a judge decided Tuesday for Nikole Zamora.

Police say she was going 70 mph in a 30 zone and ran a red light near Second and Lomas in September. There was a crash involving multiple cars. One person died, and three others went to the hospital.

Judge David Murphy said because this isn’t a DWI case, it’s even more concerning.

“So there’s not treatment need, rather the defendant entered into this conduct with a clear and sober mind, leaving no explanation why she drove that way in such a reckless way. It’s difficult to set conditions of release that account for that sort of impulsivity and recklessness,” said Judge David Murphy.

Murphy also pointed out Zamora had been living with her parents, and that wasn’t enough to prevent her from speeding.

MORE: