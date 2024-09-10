Woman accused of ramming into police cars to be held in jail

A woman accused of ramming her way out of a traffic stop will remain in jail. A judge ruled for pretrial detention for Leann Aragon Monday.

Officers caught up with her while she was parked at the Hilton at Central and Broadway Friday night. That’s when she reportedly hit the gas and crashed into two police vehicles.

An officer is recovering from head and neck injuries.

Police say at the time of her arrest, she had five felony warrants.