Albuquerque named among best cities for actors to break into showbiz

The list ranked 13 cities and Albuquerque was among some heavy-hitters.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s film industry is booming and people are noticing.

Albuquerque was named one of the 13 best cities for actors to break into showbiz.

Film industry magazine Backstage compiled the list. Listmakers say Albuquerque is a great market for big and small-screen talent. They cited how our film office and schools, like the Albuquerque Actor’s Studio, provide excellent support.

Other cities on the list include ones you’d expect – L.A., Atlanta, Toronto. Click here to see the full list.