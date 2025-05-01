Albuquerque neighborhood bands together against installation of fiber internet lines

A group of neighbors in northwest Albuquerque are teaming up against the installation of fiber internet lines in their neighborhood.

They are concerned after hearing about the property damage other people in Albuquerque are dealing with.

KOB 4 spoke with a couple of residents that are speaking out, including one in a neighborhood who’s ready to take a stand.

“We’re not saying no, but you can’t come here and do this under these circumstances. We’re gonna put up a fight,” said Cristi Shealy, a northern Albuquerque resident.

After receiving what looked like advertisements from the company Ezee Fiber, it turned out to be a notice fiber lines were going to be installed.

“We started getting these mailings a few weeks ago,” said Shealy. “They’re gonna be here digging in the public utility easement that is the, you know, makes up the first 10 feet of our yard.”

Some research into the issues caused by these installments in the Northeast Heights area led to Shealy and her neighbors being highly concerned.

“They have damages that aren’t being taken care of. They are not doing what they’re supposed to do,” Shealy said.

That’s something Gary Abarr knows all too well after he says Ezee Fiber crews cut the main gas line in his neighborhood right in front of his house.

“I was really concerned yesterday. I was wondering if I would have to evacuate my house, that it seemed like it was a very dangerous situation,” said Abarr. “I was, honestly, I was kinda scared for a little bit.”

Now, Shealy and her neighbors are asking for more accountability before Ezee Fiber is allowed to work in their community.

“Homeowners aren’t saying no. We’re saying this has to take a pause and go forward in a more reasonable and responsible way,” Shealy said.

These residents believe that along with accountability comes rectification for damage that’s already been done.

“It would be only reasonable that our neighbors in the Northeast Heights be made whole before there’s any more digging. I think that’s just common sense,” said Shealy.

No matter the company, this neighborhood is ready to rally for safe and secure living environments.

“We’re gonna stick together on this, and we’re not gonna allow our houses to be destroyed,” Shealy said.

Beyond the property damage issues, some say they heard rumors about the company’s permits and whether they were valid. All digging and excavation projects must be cleared by 811, according to New Mexico law.

We spoke with Jason Montoya, the pipeline safety bureau chief for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, about these concerns, and he says there is a clarification that needs to be made.

Ezee Fiber hires contractors to work on the company’s behalf. According to their records, those contractors are taking the proper steps through 811.

“We have been patrolling and kind of spot checking and I have not observed or found any contractor digging without a locate ticket, which means they call 811 prior to commencing the excavation activities,” said Montoya.

If there are fiber line crews working in your area, and you would like to see if they’ve been issued a work ticket through 811, you can go to the 811 website and use their find work ticket feature. You can search by address, the contractor name and more to see if those crews are digging legally.

