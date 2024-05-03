Albuquerque outdoor pools set to open this month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up to open the city’s outdoor pools and splash pads this month.

OUTDOOR POOLS

Officials say outdoor pools will be open for Memorial Day, but there will be a slight change this season due to the APS schedule for the 2023-24 school year.

Eisenhower, Sierra Vista, and West Mesa outdoor pools will be open on Saturday, May 11. The pools will be open to the general public only on weekends during May for recreational swimming. The pools are also used for APS PE classes during May.

All of the city’s outdoor pools will have a soft opening for the summer season on Saturday, May 25, for the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Then the pools will close on Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31 for staff training. City officials said that’s because the APS school year ends on May 31 and many of the lifeguards are high school students who will need that training.

The pools will reopen for regular summer hours on Saturday, June 1.

“City pools and splash pads are the perfect place for families to have fun and cool off this summer,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “From rec swim to lessons, from swim team to water polo, we’re stepping up with lots of ways to make a splash in Albuquerque.”

SPLASH PADS

The North Domingo Baca and Civic Plaza splash pads are already open. The Cesar Chavez, Manzano Mesa, and the new West Gate splash pad will be opening on Monday, June 17. The Wells Park splash pad will remain closed while the park is under construction. The Alamosa splash pad is currently under construction and will open later this year.

SWIM PASSES AND DEALS

Summer swim passes are available for advance purchase at play.cabq.gov or in person at any of the city’s swimming pools. Due to the popularity of Eisenhower Pool, Sierra Vista Pool, and West Mesa Aquatic Center, these facilities sell wristbands for open recreational swim times. Wristbands can be purchased in person the day of or reserved online up to two days in advance. Family swim passes are also available.

Special deals at city pools this summer include:

Kids 17 and under swim for free on Sundays

Children under the age of 2 swim for free

$1 swim on Friday nights at select pools

SWIMMING LESSONS

Swimming lesson registration will be opening for June classes at noon on Saturday, May 4.

The Parks and Rec Department will also be participating in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson on June 20, offering free swimming lessons to both adults and children over the course of 3 hours.

To learn more about swimming lessons, click here.