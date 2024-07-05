Albuquerque park set for major cleanup and $3.5M in improvements

Neighbors in South Los Altos say they can't enjoy their community park.

“Maybe if it was kept nicer, people wouldn’t disrespect it,” said Eileen Jessen, vice president of the South Los Altos Neighborhood Association.

Condoms, broken glass, trash, and overgrown weeds cover Daniel Webster Park.

“I fill our little library,” Jessen said, who comes to the park at least once a week. “So I kept thinking, well, it’s getting there, the fourth, somebody’s gonna come.”

Jessen says at first glance, all the greenery looks nice until you take a closer look.

“When you’re looking at this, it almost is like, well, it’s green, isn’t that a blessing, but then you realize that most of it’s weeds, and then you go down and you’ll see that the walkways are filled in,” Jessen said.

Daniel Webster Park is also a children’s park with a full playground.

“There was a woman that was here with her children, and she told me when I walked up, she said, ‘Isn’t it terrible?'” Jessen said. “And she says, you know, I tried to come and pick up the trash when I see it. And she goes, but I’m not going to pick up condoms and glass and things. Obviously not, you know, but you don’t want to bring your kids around that at all.”

In a recent statement, Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon said the recent rain is to blame for the weeds at the park and at other parks across the city. The department is planning to clean up the park next week.

Simon also says improvements are on the way later this year. The project will cost $3.5 million.

Full statement from Albuquerque Parks & Recreation Director Dave Simon:

“Recent rains have been great for the City and our green spaces. But, Officer Daniel Webster Park (ODWP), like many parks and other places across the city, has some significant weed growth that the Parks & Recreation Department (PRD) is aware of. The heavy rains, along with the Juneteenth and July 4 holidays, threw off regular maintenance schedules so PRD has planned additional service at ODWP for next week. PRD is also excited about upcoming improvements at ODWP—a $3.5 million “Phase 3b” that will develop the NE corner of the park with active challenge/obstacle course play areas that will reflect Officer Webster’s personal interests. The project is slated to begin in late 2024.”